Are you kidding me right now. Is this how it’s going to be? White Castle’s newest employee is a robot.

Flippy is now at 100 White Castle locations nationwide, and helps its human colleagues with the cooking and expediting.

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson says, “Flippy will drop everything into the fryer and then at the perfect time, take everything out, give it a little shake and put it into the area for the packaging for the team members.”

A recent survey by the National Restaurant Association found that 65 percent of restaurant owners report hiring difficulties as their biggest challenge in the industry. Thank you to the fine folks that run this country.