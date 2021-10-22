Are you —–kidding me right now?
Poptart breakfast pastries isolated on white background
Are you F’n kidding me right now? A new lawsuit is claiming that Pop-Tarts are lacking in filling. The lawsuit says that Kellog’s is misleading customers with its claims of strawberry filling. Kellog’s give consumers the impression the fruit filling contains a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does,” the plaintiff claims. “To give consumers the false impression that the Product contains a greater absolute and relative amount of strawberries than it does, it contains red 40, a synthetic food coloring made from petroleum,” the suit alleges. “Red 40 makes the strawberry-pear-apple combination look bright red, like it is only strawberries or has more strawberries than it does.”
Here’s my question. Do they taste great? If you answered yes than you’re ok with the lack of fruit filling. If you answered no, then I guess you’ll want to start your own lawsuit against the company. I eat the F out of the Chocalate Cholcate ones. There’s plenty of chocolate in every bite so I’ll just eat my Pop-Tart and shut the F up.
