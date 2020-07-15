Are you F n kidding me right now?
Mike Tyson has fought some of the best boxers in the world. This time he’ll fight one of the best fighters in the ocean. The former champ will take on a shark. Tyson v Jaws will air on the Discovery Channels “Shark Week” program August 9th.
If you’re going to have a boxing match you’ll need Michael Buffer. Ok done. Michael Buffer will be there to call the shows. This show will be the best train wreck of the year. I can’t wait to see it. I’ll put my money on Jaws.