Are we lazy?

My first thought once I read this article was…WOW we’re really getting lazy. Unless your home bound, a shut in or just physically can’t leave the house, you’re lazy AF! But that’s just my take. If this service ever makes it to Lincoln, I will not use it. I am able to drive to any of the Walmarts, get out of my car and walk into the store to shop. Maybe I’m just old, crabby and afraid of change. However you see it, for me, it’s just lazy. Unless you’re just not able to leave the house, get off the couch and go to the store.
This is simply me standing on a soap box. This is my opinion and my opinion alone. I shop at Walmart and have no issues with them. I don’t shop thru Amazon but yet have no issues with them either.