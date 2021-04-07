Are We Alone?

OK this has to BE PROOF?
It’s been more than a year and a half since six tiny UFOs were spotted hovering over U.S. destroyers off the coast of California — and the Navy is no closer to figuring out where they came from, according to its top officer.
Admiral Michael Gilday says the mysterious drones that showed up in July 2019 — and on a handful of occasions afterward — are still a mystery to investigators. “I am aware of those sightings, and as it’s been reported, there have been other sightings by aviators in the air and by other ships not only of the United States, but other nations — and of course other elements within the U.S. joint force,” Gilday says.
In all sightings, the drones reportedly hovered over ships for more than 90 minutes at a time, exceeding the capability of commercially available drones. That’s led some people to speculate they were sent from another planet. However, when asked if the drones might be of extraterrestrial origin, Gilday says, “There are no indications at all of that.”