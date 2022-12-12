AR Style Rifle, Ammo Taken From Unlocked Truck In SE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–More than $10,000 worth of items were stolen from an unlocked pickup truck sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning from a home southeast of 84th and Nebraska Parkway.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an officer talked to the 44-year-old, who said the truck was parked in the driveway. Missing are an AR style rifle, thermal imager, night vision gear and 200 rounds of ammo.

If you have information on this larceny case from the 8200 block of Flintlock Street, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.