Aquaman actor Jason Momoa says he has a couple influences to get him into character. He said Tool, Metallica, and Black Sabbath are some of the bands that helped him channel the inner prince of Atlantis. That’s pretty brutal bro! The movie comes to theaters on December 21st. The day before my birthday. The movie has a pretty star studded cast.

Don’t forget that it’s Disturbed December! You can win tickets to see them and Three Days Grace at the PBA. All ya gotta do is listen!