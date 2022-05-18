April Traffic Fatality Toll
(KFOR NEWS May 18, 2022) During the month of April 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
These 14 fatalities occurred in 13 fatal crashes. 7 of the 13 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 1 was using seatbelts, and 5 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown. 11 of the fatalities were in rural locations*. There were zero fatalities on the interstate, 9 on other highways, and 5 on local roads. One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – APRIL
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2022
(FATALITIES)
|2022
|84
|72
|
|2021
|61
|50
|-27.0
|2020
|56
|54
|-33.0
|2019
|63
|55
|-25.0
|2018
|63
|54
|-25.0
|2018-2021 Avg.
|61
|53
|-27.0
There were 16 fatalities in April of 2021. Only 23 of the 73 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
This report includes information available through May 16, 2022, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.