AppleJack Harvest Festival 2020 – Kickoff Weekend!
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Apple pie, apple cider, apple cider donuts, candy apples, caramel apples, apple fritters, apple salad…pretty much anything you can imagine made from apples are available at the AppleJack Festival.
Nebraska City’s historic AppleJack Festival annually draws between 60,000 and 80,000 people to Nebraska City to celebrate the apple harvest. This year, the celebration is spread out over 4 consecutive weekends, not just a single 3-day stretch. It’s the same great fun, but smaller crowds.
Come anytime this autumn for our AppleJack Harvest Festival, kicking off Saturday, September 19, and lasting until the final apple is eaten.
