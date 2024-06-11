Apocalyptica announces 2025 US ‘Plays Metallica Vol. 2’ tour

Apocalyptica will soon be playing Metallica in a city near you.

The Finnish outfit has announced a 2025 U.S. tour supporting their new album, Plays Metallica Vol. 2. The outing, which will also feature Nita Strauss on the bill, begins Feb. 6 in Washington, D.C., and wraps up March 8 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Apocalyptica.com.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is out now, and includes contributions from ‘Tallica members James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo. It’s the sequel to Apocalyptica’s 1996 debut album, Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, which introduced the band’s unique brand of cello metal.

