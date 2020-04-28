      Breaking News
Apartment Fire Tuesday In Ashland Leaves One Person Dead

Apr 28, 2020 @ 1:25pm

ASHLAND–(AP/KFOR Apr. 28)–Authorities in Saunders County are investigating an apartment fire in Ashland early Tuesday morning that left one woman dead.

The fire broke out before dawn  in an apartment near downtown Ashland.  Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz says the woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not been released, and no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

