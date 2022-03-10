Apartment Fire Thursday Morning Sends One Person The Hospital
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–One person suffered burns in a fire that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood.
LFR was called out to an apartment complex near 13th and “A” Street, after someone saw smoke coming from an apartment. Firefighters got a quick knock down of the fire and no other injuries were reported. The extent of the burns hasn’t been released and the victim was taken to a Lincoln area hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.