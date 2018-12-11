Apartment Fire Linked To Space Heater, No Smoke Detectors

For the six people that escaped a fire in their basement-level apartment late Monday night near 23rd and Orchard, they’re considered to be lucky.

It could have been worse. There were no smoke detectors.

“This is the third fire in the past week where smoke detectors were not present in any structure,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue public information officer Nancy Crist told reporters on Tuesday morning.

A house fire at 1930 South 44th Street on Dec. 5 claimed the life of 84-year-old Jerry Snyder, a longtime Lincoln attorney. Fire investigators determined there were no working smoke detectors in home.

She says Monday night’s blaze could have been a different outcome.

“We want to get our arms around why this (no smoke detectors) is happening,” Crist added.

According to the fire report, the fire started with a suitcase next to a space heater. Flames then extended up an exterior wall to a first floor unit. Everyone was out and accounted for, with no injuries to report.

Crist says there wasn’t any main heating source keeping the apartment warm.

“The furnace was not operational in the home,” she said.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.