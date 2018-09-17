Lincolnites opposed to the Mayoral term limits petition set to appear on the November ballot are forming a group to oppose the question.

“We are launching a citizens group, together, called ‘Fair Elections Lincoln’ ” said State Senator Kate Bolz, a Democrat, who said the bi-partisan group is being formed to oppose the November ballot issue which would bar Mayor Chris Beutler from running in the upcoming Spring election for a fourth term.

She said term limits should be directed at an office, not at an individual.

Lincoln Businessman Robert Duncan, who’s a registered independent, says he generally supports term limits. “On the corporate board of our company we’ve implemented term limits to encourage new ideas and new ways of doing business.” He went on to criticize the Republican led effort to keep incumbent Mayor Chris Beutler from running again. “I believe it is important to keep the issue non-partisan and unbiased. Term Limits should not be used by political parties to impact a candidate election.”

Attorney Steve Seglin, a Republican, says he’s joining the group because he considers the term limit measure unfair. “It was clearly aimed at Mayor Beutler, and was only launched after he declared for another term.” Seglin said term limits is a valid issue for voters to consider, but only after a thorough public discussion, which he says has not occured. “The voters of our community will not be fooled by this unfair tactic.”

Mayor Chris Beutler, who was also in attendance, assured Reporters that he is able to participate in and comment on the campaign so long as he doesn’t use taxpayer funded resources to do so. The mayor said the group will collect donations and plans to carry on a campaign against the term limits measure between now and the November election.

The post Anti Term Limits Group Forms appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.