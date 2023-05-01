Anthrax returns to studio to work on new album

Anthrax is officially back in the studio.

According to a press release, guitarist Scott Ian, drummer Charlie Benante and bassist Frank Bello have been working with producer Jay Ruston in “laying down basic tracks” for the next Anthrax album. The thrash metallers collaborated with Ruston on their last two records, 2016’s For All Kings and 2011’s Worship Music.

Next up is for singer Joey Belladonna to record his vocals, and guitarist Jonathan Donais to record his leads and solos.

The title and release date for the upcoming album is still TBA, so stay tuned.

Anthrax has been touring over the past year while celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary. Last July, they released XL, a live album and concert film capturing their 2021 streaming performance.

