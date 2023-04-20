Anthrax cancels upcoming European tour dates

Anthrax has canceled the band’s upcoming European tour dates.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the thrash outfit writes, “Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won’t be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at.”

“We’re really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid – and overdue – European tour is a priority for us,” the post continues. “Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned.”

Anthrax previously canceled a European tour scheduled for 2022, likewise citing “logistical issues,” as well as “2022 costs that are out of our control.”

