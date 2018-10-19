Antelope Creek Removed From Impaired Waters List

City, State and federal officials today announced that Antelope Creek, which runs for 11 miles

through Lincoln, has been removed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA)

Impaired Waters list. Only 90 creeks in the nation have been removed from the list in the last

15 years, and only 14 of those are in urban areas. Antelope Creek was first added to the Clean Water Act List of Impaired Waters by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) in 2004. At that time, levels of E.coli bacteria

were more than 25 times the water quality standard. A creek, stream, river, pond or lake can

be removed from the Impaired Waters list only if they meet water quality standards set by the

NDEQ and approved by the EPA.

