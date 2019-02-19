Another Winter Storm is Hittting Lincoln

Lincoln is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow began to fall after just after 4pm Tuesday and accumulation could be 6 to 10 inches overnight.

The Mayor has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln. Beginning at 8 p.m., parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets to deliver the most efficient snow plowing operation. For the parking ban routes, you can see the map at the link below.

Snowfall is expected to stop during the day Wednesday with another round of snow coming over the weekend.

PARKING BAN ROUTES

