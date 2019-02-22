Another Weekend Winter Storm

WINTER STORM WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

This weekend’s winter storm starts Friday with afternoon drizzle. As the temperature drops, drizzle will freeze and very light snow flurries will start. National Weather Service meteorologist, Cathy Zapotocny tells KFOR NEWS snow starts late Saturday morning and gets heavy Saturday afternoon, but it all depends on the track…more snow south of the Platte River. 4″ to 8″ are possible. Wind will be a problem, too…gusts to 40 miles an hour. STAY WITH KFOR NEWS FOR WEEKEND UPDATES

