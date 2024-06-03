Another Search Sunday for Missing Lincoln Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN June 2)–Another search for a missing Lincoln man happened Sunday. Back on Nov. 3, 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich was last seen leaving his home after a disagreement with his husband and his case remains open and the trail is getting cold.

There have been several search parties since Goodrich went missing seven months ago, but this is the first time efforts are being moved closer to where it all started, in the area of SW 9th and West Burnham Streets. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, reports that family, friends and strangers gathered at Yankee Hill Education Center, a few miles away from where Goodrich was last seen. He had his phone and wallet in hand, and was wearing a watch.

Those are some of the items people were told to be on the lookout for as they prepared to survey the area.