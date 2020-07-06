Another Prison Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–New COVID-19 numbers for Lincoln were released on Sunday and another prison staffer tests positive for the coronavirus, as Nebraska continues to fight against the pandemic.
That staff member works at the Lincoln Correctional Center and is in self-quarantine, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. It’s the 21 case of a staff member in the prison system and 20 have recovered. Meanwhile, health officials said on Sunday there were 28 new cases of coronavirus in Lincoln and Lancaster County, bringing the total number to 1,866 cases and 13 deaths locally.
Nebraska reported 167 new coronavirus cases on Sunday to give the state 19,827 cases since the outbreak began. The state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday that the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska remained at 284.
State officials said 43% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 53% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Sunday.