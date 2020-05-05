      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Another NDCS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

May 5, 2020 @ 10:15am

(KFOR NEWS  May 5, 2020)  A 5th staff member in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).  That person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

