Another Lancaster County Death From Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (June 2, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19; its the first death from the virus reported since May 20th. The victim was a woman in her 80’s who was in a hospital at the time. That brings the Lancaster County Pandemic Death Toll to 237. Four new cases of the virus were confirmed today.
OTHER COVID-19 STATISTICS AS OF TODAY:
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 168,987
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 151,032
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change):
- Wednesday, June 2, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. – first and second doses; City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first and second doses
- Thursday, June 3, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses
- Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses
- Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 4
Total number of cases: 31,379
Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized
Total number of deaths: 237
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with seven from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 10 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377.
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
