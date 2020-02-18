Another Juvenile Starts A Grass Fire
(KFOR NEWS February 18, 2020) For the second time in two days, a juvenile starts a grass fire.
Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS a 14 year old started a small grass fire in Keech Park in the 1500 block of Superior Street around 3:30 Monday afternoon. Damage was contained to a concrete slab and a small area of grass. A 14 year old girl was taken to a hospital for minor burns. Another 14 year old and a pair of 13 year olds who also helped put out the fire were not hurt.
Capt. Dilsaver tells us the 14 year old who started the fire is being referred to the County Attorney’s Office for 3rd Degree Arson and 3rd Degree Assault.
A 9 year old has been referred to the County Attorney’s Office for arson connected to a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Portia Street. Children starting sticks on fire admitted to starting the fire, which blackened about an acre of grass and was extinguished about 10 feet from apartment buildings. Heat from the flames caused an estimated $1,000 damage.
