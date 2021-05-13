Another Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 13. 2021) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
40 year old, Armando Lerma did not return to the facility following his work assignment Wednesday evening.
Lerma started his sentence on May 20, 2020. He was sentenced to three years for drug related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Lerma has a tentative release date of November 17, 2021.
Lerma is a 40-year old white man, 5’11”, 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
