Remember when you were a kid and heard about Goldilocks and the three bears? A tale of a girl who just wanted to eat some food and take a nap. At no point was there any violence. That story has taken a wicked twist in the upcoming release of Goldilocks and the three Bears: Death and Porridge. Was this film really necessary? It holds as much bullshit as the recent horror flick featuring Winnie the Poo. Poo is no longer a nice bear but a destructive evil bear out to kill Christopher Robbins. This film will also mark another HARD NO for me.

Check out the trailer and decide for yourself from Joblo.com