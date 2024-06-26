Another Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City, Department

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN June 25)–Former Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz has filed a lawsuit, accusing the city of firing him for attempting to speak out against the sexual harassment, assault and discrimination of female officers within the Lincoln Police Department.

Bonkiewicz worked for LPD from 2011 to 2022. He is one of six former and current Lincoln Police officers to have filed lawsuits against the city seeking compensation for treatment at the hands of co-workers and city leadership. In the 48-page lawsuit filed Monday against the City, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former Police Chief Teresa Ewins, Bonkiewicz describes dozens of instances of hearing about sexual assault and harassment and multiple attempts to remedy the issue, including formal complaints, meetings with leadership and pleas for help made to the Mayor and City Council that went ignored.

A response from Mayor’s Chief of Staff, T.J. McDowell addressed some specific questions asked by KFOR’s media partner, 10/11, and said “The City of Lincoln is committed to ensuring an environment free from harassment and discrimination.”