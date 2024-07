Maybe it’s just me. IF I had possession of a guitar played and signed by Eddie Van Halen, I would NEVER let it go. It def be behind glass and fire proof. This particular guitar was played by Eddie at a show in Canada. It hasn’t been seen for over 30 years. Check out the article from Guitar.com and head to Julian’s page for a look at the guitar and many others on the auction block.

Full story from guitar.com