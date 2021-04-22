Another Drive-Thru Vaccination Effort Planned This Weekend
(KFOR NEWS April 22, 2021) You won’t even have to get out your vehicle Saturday to get your COVID vaccination.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru clinic Saturday at Gateway Mall. First doses will be given at the garages of the former Sears store. A first dose clinic is also planned Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A first and second dose clinic is set for today (Thursday).
More COVID information for LLHD:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 36
Total number of cases: 30,580
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 27,533
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 11 through 17: 6.2 percent
- April 18 through 21: 6.5 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 37 with 19 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 18 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 156,930
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 107,847
Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students age 16 and older for vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
READ MORE: Nebraska Recognizes New Political Party