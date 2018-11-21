Another Designated Day: Giving Tuesday

The number of designated days around Thanksgiving continues to grow……We already have Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday….and now….Giving Tuesday. Donors gave $274 Million to non-profits across the nation last year…and this year the Non-Profit Association of the Midlands estimates the figure will grow to $330-Million. In its first year (2012),

#GivingTuesday raised $12 million.

#GivingTuesday is focused on online giving, driven by social media, encouraging people throughout the world to make an impact in their communities by supporting local causes.

It encourages either donating or volunteering as ways to promote generosity.

“While we encourage everyone to support nonprofits all year round, #GivingTuesday provides a special way people can support local organizations that make an impact in the communities they

serve every day,” said Kelly Koepsell, Member Services Director for Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM). “GivingTuesday is an opportunity to support nonprofits and the difference

they make in our everyday lives.”

NAM helps support more than 550 nonprofits throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, It does not accept donations on #GivingTuesday, but encourages people to donate to its member

nonprofit organizations. They can be found by visiting NAM’s membership directory. The group does encourage families or businesses and organizations to use #GivingTuesday as an opportunity to create a fun competition around the holidays to raise money for their favorite causes. It can be found a www.givingtuesday.org or by searching #GivingTuesday on social media.