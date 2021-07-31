Another Covid-19 Death Reported In Lancaster County
(KFOR News Lincoln, NE July 31, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death on Friday. A woman in her 20′s, who was hospitalized, has passed away. This would be the youngest person who’s died from COVID in Lancaster County since the pandemic started.
Lab-confirmed cases reported Friday: 78
Total number of cases: 32,295
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 47 with 30 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (2 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 183,938
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 173,419
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68%
Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Monday, August 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, August 4, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
- Friday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses