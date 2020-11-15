Another COVID-19 Death In Lincoln
LINCOLN—(News Release Nov. 15)—Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 59. The individual was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to his family and friends.
LLCHD reports 408 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 12,875.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in “Red,” indicating a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
- Work from home if possible.
- Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
- Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.