Another Arrest Made in Death of a Council Bluffs Man

Police in western Iowa say a fourth person has been charged in the robbery death of a Council Bluffs man.

Council Bluffs Police said that 25-year-old Ryan McDonald, of Glenwood, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the January death of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth. Police did not explain McDonald’s suspected role in the killing.

Prosecutors have also charged three people from Omaha in the killing, including a 16-year-old boy charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Angeroth’s body was found in his apartment on January 24th, 2019.

