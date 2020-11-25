Another 260 Cases of COVID-19 Reported In Lancaster County On Wednesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Nov. 25)–The health department on Wednesday reported there were 260 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 15,321. The number of deaths in the community remains at 73.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 5,032 to 5,060
Weekly positivity rate:
- November 15 through 21: 27.4 percent
- November 22 through 25: 25.8 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 157 with 79 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 78 from other communities (nine on ventilators).
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is in the red position. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
- Work from home if possible.
- Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
- Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.