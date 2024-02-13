Anonymous Letter Gave No Concrete Evidence in Goodrich Case

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 12)—Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had contacted the woman who wrote an anonymous letter that appeared to have some information in the missing person case of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin on Monday said the woman explained that the letter had what was her vision of what happened to Goodrich, after he left his home November 3 following an argument with his husband. She told investigators in her vision Goodrich was running and he got hit by a drunk driver.

The woman further explained the driver panicked and hit Goodrich. There has no been evidence linked to that information provided by the woman, according to Houchin.

The search continues to try and find Goodrich.