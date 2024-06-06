Annual Fan Drive Happening Through Mid-June

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–Westlake Ace Hardware and the Salvation Army are once again partnering to host their annual fan drive dedicated to helping local citizens stay cool during the approaching summer months.

Customers at Westlake Ace Hardware are encouraged to round up their purchases which are then used to buy box fans for people in need. Salvation Army Captain Kelsie Moreno told KFOR News this isn’t just a local effort.

“It’s been going on for a number of years and donations are collected through June 16,” Moreno said. The box fans will then be distributed to those in need in early July.

A number of vulnerable groups are prioritized in receiving those box fans. That includes families with infants, senior citizens, those with chronic illnesses and those without central air. Moreno, however, says anyone in need of fan is welcome to request one.

Those who prefer to donate online can visit westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. Last year, Westlake Ace customers in Lincoln donated more than $6,500, resulting in 368

box fans given to the local Salvation Army for distribution to fellow citizens.