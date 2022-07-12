Angels Theatre Company To Resume First Flight Festival
Lincoln, NE (July 12, 2022) Angels Theatre Company will present the Seventh Annual First Flight Festival, featuring the work of the Angels Playwriting Collective. After a two-year COVID hiatus, First Flight Festival is back in person and back in the Studio Theatre at UNL’s Temple Building. All the plays are new original short plays or monologues written by members of the Angels Playwriting Collective. Playwrights featured in this year’s festival are John Burkhart, Joseph Harper, Robin Buckallew, Charisa Ramsey, Jillian Carter, Cecilia Burkhart, Tyler Rinne, Judy Rae, Tye Chapelle, Linda Howard Cooke and D. Chapelle.
“It’s so important for local playwrights to be able to see their work produced,” said producer Kathy Disney. “Our festival not only gives them a chance to see their work on stage, but also gives the playwright a chance to work closely with the directors, often sitting in on table readings and attending rehearsals. The primacy of the playwright is not something seen in every theatre festival and we are proud to do that here.” The First Flight Festival is a Lincoln tradition, dating back to 2015, when the “first” First Flight Festival was organized and produced by previous ATC executive director, Judy Hart.
The First Flight Festival opens July 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM in the Studio Theatre at UNL’s Temple Building (1209 R Street, 1st Floor). The Festival features two different Flights of new plays. Flight A performances are July 21-23 at 7:30 PM, and July 24 at 2:00 PM Flight B performances are July 28-30 at 7:30 PM and July 31 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $20.00 per evening, or $35.00 for Festival Pass (Flights A & B) and are available at EventBrite (https://ATCFirstFlight2022.eventbrite.com); tickets may also be purchased at the door
Angels Theatre Company presents the Salon Reading Series, Solo Tales & Ales, the First Flight Festival, and New Work Development Series each year in addition to productions of new plays. In addition, the Playwriting Collective is an organization within Angels Theatre Company that provides a forum for area playwrights to review and critique new plays in development..