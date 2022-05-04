Angels Theatre Company Names Executive Artistic Director
Lincoln, NE (May 4, 2022) The Angels Theatre Company’s Board of Directors has announced that Timothy W. Scholl has assumed the role of Executive Director for The Angels Theatre Company. His appointment by the board is immediate. He served as the Interim Director during the 2021-22 season. Previously, Timothy served on the Board of ATC and served as Board President from 2018-2021.
Current Board President Maribel Cruz states, “Having served as the past board president, we are confident that Timothy will excel in aligning ATC’s operational and artistic focus with the organization’s stated mission and purpose. Timothy’s vision as a theatre professional is anchored by his vast experience as a director, dramaturg, and scholar. With his passion for new play development, script analysis, strange theatre history anecdotes, and obscure 18th-century playwrights, he is destined to make a lasting impact on the future of The Angels Theatre Company.”
Timothy is the company’s fourth artistic director. He will continue the organization’s focus on creating, developing, and producing new work for Lincoln and the surrounding communities. Scholl states “We have a tremendous opportunity to continue the legacy of new play development at Angels Theatre Company and I look forward to working with our company to expand our offerings and our reputation on the regional and national stage for new work development.”
Most recently, Scholl directed the world premiere production of local playwright Nancy Shank’s This Mortal Life Also at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Johnny Carson Theatre in March. Previously, he also directed the premiere of Brigid Amos’s new work Losing the Ring in the River in 2018. Scholl also manages the company’s Salon Reading Series, which focuses on the reading of new plays on the first Sunday of each month.
Angels Theatre Company presents the Salon Reading Series, Solo Tales & Ales, the First Flight Festival, and New Work Development Series each year in addition to productions of new plays. In addition, the Playwriting Collective is an organization within Angels Theatre Company that provides a forum for area playwrights to review and critique new plays in process.
Information on Angels Theatre Company can be found at the Company’s website, www.angelscompany.org