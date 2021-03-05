Andy Hoffman Funeral To Be Streamed Live
Atkinson, NE (March 5, 2021) The funeral service for Andy Hoffman will be live streamed tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Hoffman was the co-founder of Team Jack, a foundation dedicated to raising money for research into pediatric brain cancer….an effort that arose after his son Jack was afflicted with the disease. Hoffman himself died last week.
The funeral will be held at the Community Center in the sandhills community of Atkinson tomorrow morning…..you can watch it here.