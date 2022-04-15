SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: AC/DC perform on stage during a media call ahead of their 'Rock or Bust' world tour at ANZ Stadium on November 3, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Researchers in Germany have studied the effects of blasting AC/DC while doctors performed surgery. The results? It turned surgeons into fast machines that kept their incisions clean.
The study had surgeons conduct laparoscopic surgery while they played “soft rock by The Beatles and hard rock by AC/DC”. Turned out AC/DC helped the surgeons work in nearly half the time – with cuts that were five percent more precise.
The lead researcher said the effect “was especially noticeable when the music was played in high volume.”
And you’re surprised?