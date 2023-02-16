And why not

image courtesy of Getty images

A movie based on a true story about a bear eating a large amount of cocaine after a drug plan crashed in a Georgia forest in 1985 is now becoming a game. Sounds like some bullshit? Hit the theatre for “Cocaine Bear” when it’s released.

IF the film wasn’t quite enough for you, grab the 8-bit video game, “Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear”. Players are challenged to eat as much cocaine and people while on a drug fueled rampage through the forest.

The game can be located on the movie’s website and played on multiple devices, including computers and smartphones.

My only question is this….How many cocaine addicts are going to get high and try and play the game?