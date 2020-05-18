And we’ll carry it! Dropkicks LIVE!
Boston legends Dropkick Murphys will be playing a charity concert inside an empty Fenway Park, featuring a big-name guest star: Bruce Springsteen.
The show, called ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’, will broadcast live on Friday, May 29th.
The band members will keep their social distance by performing on the baseball diamond – one at each base.
Springsteen – who was booked to play Fenway in August – will join the band remotely for two songs. The show will raise money for several charities including Feed America and Habitat for Humanity.