      Weather Alert

And we’ll carry it! Dropkicks LIVE!

May 18, 2020 @ 12:19pm

 

Boston legends Dropkick Murphys will be playing a charity concert inside an empty Fenway Park, featuring a big-name guest star: Bruce Springsteen.

The show, called ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’, will broadcast live on Friday, May 29th.

The band members will keep their social distance by performing on the baseball diamond – one at each base.

Springsteen – who was booked to play Fenway in August – will join the band remotely for two songs.  The show will raise money for several charities including Feed America and Habitat for Humanity.

LINK

 

Blaze Events
Megadeth
3 months ago
Vampire Weekend
8 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
3 months ago
Joe Rogan
3 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
3 months ago