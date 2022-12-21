And the best bathroom award goes to?

The only time I pay attention to the bathroom in any establishment is when it’s worse than a gas station toilet in the middle of nowhere.

Restaurant bathrooms are now main attractions for those people wanting the perfect “I ate here and I’m cool, selfies and group photos. They’re called statement bathrooms and they’re all the rage.

It’s been taken to a new level online with an art series dedicated to restaurant loos called, “Excuse Me, Here’s the Bathroom” and an Instagram page that reviews restaurant bathrooms called: @peebeforeyouleave. You’re killin me smalls!!! Internet analysts say bathroom selfie are now edging out the overhead shots of the food. Experts? say “When you go to the bathroom, no one is judging you. You can escape.” Not sure where I’m escaping too if the previous guy dropped a serious load. Try and get that out of your head today.