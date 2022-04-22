And my real name is?

Question Marks on Blackboard
Plenty of Rock Stars perform under a stage name, but some take it one step further by legally changing their name to match their on-stage persona. Of course my real name isn’t Sparky. I’ve been Sparky for so long I’m not even sure what my birth name is. OK, kidding. I’m not a Rock Star or anywhere near Rock Stardom but Sparky has worked for me in this industry for almost 30 years.
There is quite a list of Rock Stars like Freddie Mercury, Axl Rose, Joan Jett, and Nikki Sixx that have legally changed the birthday name to stage name.
Click on the link to the whole story from Loudwire.com