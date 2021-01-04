      Weather Alert

And here we go

Jan 4, 2021 @ 11:55am

And here we go with another death in the world of rock. You may or may not have heard of the Finnish band Children of Bodom or it’s singer/guitarist Alexi Laiho. 

The first time I put ears to Children Of Bodom I knew this guy was a LEGIT guitarist. Alexi had a great sound and straight up ripped. It’s very sad that we lost him so early in his life. Alexi was just 41 years old. Rest in Peace Alexi. 

