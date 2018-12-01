An Impala Dies at Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Officials at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium say an impala has died after briefly becoming entangled in fencing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the incident happened Nov. 21, when a 7-year-old male impala jumped over electrified and non-electrified cables at the edge of the exhibit. Zoo officials say the animal became caught between the cables and a chain-link fence for 18 seconds before it broke free.

It rejoined its herd for about 30 minutes before it collapsed. Zookeepers found the animal unconscious but still alive. It died before it could reach the zoo’s hospital.

The zoo is still trying to determine the cause of death.