An extra year of HATE

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots cheers as he runs on to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Tom Brady haters will get one more year to hate it up. Less than six weeks ago Tom Brady announced his retirement. He’s changed his mind, revealing Sunday (March 13th) that he’ll be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, his 23rd in the NFL and third with the Bucs.
The announcement was posted on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business,” and stating, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.”
This is GREAT NEWS for those who HATE Tom Brady. I’m so very happy for you.
I don’t hate Tom Brady. I save all of my hate for people I actually know or have had interaction with. Did that person fuck me? Did that person wrong me? Yes. Yes they did. I hate them for the actions against me. I don’t have time in my day to hate a sports figure, an actor, band or anyone that I’ve actually never meet. It just seems dumb to waste that much time and energy hating.