Amy Lee – Album & Comic Book?
Evanescence will release the new album “Bitter Truth” March 26th. Along with the album, Amy Lee plans on releasing a “fantasy graphic anthology series” or comic book if you will. Look for Echoes From The Void, a 48 page book inspired by the Bitter Truth album, and iconic material throughout the bands career. Amy is closely involved with the series featuring big time artists and writers from the comic book world. Look for the release of the series in June.
Very much looking forward to the release of the Bitter Truth album. This will be one of the biggest releases in the bands career. And you can quote me on that.
Pre Order the first book
