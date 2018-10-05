Amnesiac Woman Found in New Jersey Identified As Missing Mom

NORWOOD, N.J. (AP) – A woman who couldn’t recall her name when she was found in a New Jersey park this week has been identified by a daughter in Nebraska and a daughter in Philadelphia who saw her photo on social media. Authorities have not release the woman’s name. The woman’s daughters say she’s been missing for 6 months. But it’s not clear how she ended up in New Jersey or how long she has been in the state…but they say she was born and raised in Philadelphia. The daughters plan to soon reunite with their mother. The woman had told authorities she had served in the military. She also said she had been involved in a motor vehicle accidents last year in Washington and had been walking from the West Coast ever since.

