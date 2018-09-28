American Cancer Society Announces Third Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

In its third year in Lincoln, over 25 men will help fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society by participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Through October, each will encourage community members to join the fight.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Heather Schommer, Community Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

Each Real Men Wear Pink participant will compete to be the top fundraiser by the end of the campaign.

“No one should have to face a breast cancer diagnosis alone,” said Brad Meyer, CEO of Bluestem Health. “That’s why I joined the American Cancer Society in support of their lifesaving work by participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. This is a cause I personally believe in, and I’m committed to raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society’s efforts.”

The 2018 Real Men Wear Pink candidates are: Campaign Chair – Dr. Mitchell J. Henry, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery; Andrew Rinn, Ameritas; Brad Meyer, Bluestem Health; Jim Clark, BigShots; Bob Gevelinger, Ameritas; Bob Peterson, Pinnacle Realty Group; Boyd Ober, Leadership Resources; Brent Friehauf, Seim Johnson; Edmundo Rivera, Lincoln Surgical Group; Kent Forney, NAMC; Luke Shepherd, Prairie Life; Matt McKay, KFRX – Alpha Media; Micheal Q. Thompson, NRC Health; Monte Zysset, Dr. Monte Zysset & Dr. Daniel Tylka Oral, Facial, and Implant Surgery; Dr. Phillip Hynes, Radiation Oncology Consultants; Rich Lloyd, Bryan College of Health Sciences; Thomas Harmon, Exstrom Physical Therapy; Tim Clare, Rembolt Ludtke; Tony Lawhorne, Lawhorne Design; Steve Schmidt, Frontier Bank; Dr. Cary Peterson, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center; Dr. Joseph Camarata, Aesthetic Surgical Arts; Nick Faustman, American Cancer Society; Randall Jantzen, American Cancer Society.

All were nominated by close friends, family, and co-workers. The Campaign was Launched on September 20th at Green Flash Brewing Co.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. In Nebraska, an estimated 1560 women will be diagnosed this year, and 230 will die from the disease.

